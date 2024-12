Man arrested for aggravated domestic violence in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument leads to the arrest of a Tupelo man.

28-year-old Malleck Awad was charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Tupelo police said officers were called to Ridgecrest Drive about a dispute.

The victim reportedly had obvious injuries and told police she was hurt by Awad.

His bond was set at $75,000.

