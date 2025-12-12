Man arrested for alleged Aggravated Assault in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest for alleged Aggravated Domestic Violence.

According to the department, deputies responded to Mantachie in reference to a domestic violence incident.

David Thomas Gardner was identified as a suspect.

After further investigation, Gardner was arrested and taken to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, where a hold was placed for criminal investigation.

Gardner was later charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

Bond was set at $10,000.

