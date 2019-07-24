Man arrested for allegedly dousing NYPD officers with water

- Advertisement -

New York City police have arrested a man in the videotaped dousings of patrol officers with buckets of water. Courtney Thompson, 28, was arrested Wednesday on disorderly conduct, harassment and other charges, the department said.

Police said Thompson was one of the people seen on a widely watched video dousing two police officers on a Brooklyn street during the recent heat wave. It wasn’t immediately clear if Thompson had a lawyer to speak for him.

A second clip that surfaced this week showed two other officers getting drenched while they were making an arrest in Harlem. It appeared one of the officers was hit in the head with a bucket. One video showed two drenched officers walking away from the situation in Harlem.

Police are still seeking more suspects in both cases.