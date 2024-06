Man arrested for allegedly hitting girlfriend with hammer

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was accused of hitting his girlfriend with a hammer.

31-year-old Sa’Derrick D’Real White was charged with aggravated assault.

He was arrested Sunday morning.

Lowndes County Sherif Eddie Hawkins said the incident remains under investigation.

The victim was flown to a Jackson hospital to be treated.

White remains in jail.

