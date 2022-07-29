Man arrested for allegedly killing several kittens

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A gruesome video of a man allegedly killing several kittens leads to an arrest.

Now, 18-year-old Carl Travis Jr. of Grenada is charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty.

Oxford police received a report about the video on July 25th.

Travis is accused of making a video of himself killing the kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road.

Grenada police arrested Travis.

OPD says additional counts of aggravated animal cruelty will be presented to the next grand jury.

Travis was given a five thousand dollar bond.