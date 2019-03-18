Man arrested for making hundreds of harassing phone calls

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was accused of making hundreds of harassing phone calls to a Columbus business over the past several months.

Lorenzo Richard, 30, of Ashland, was arrested by Benton County Sheriff’s Office on a Felony Cyberstalking warrant.

- Advertisement -

Police said the calls to a Columbus business originated from Richard’s Ashland home.

He was transported and booked into Lowndes County Detention Center late Friday night.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said the calls were sexual in nature and directed at female staff members of the business. In recent weeks, Richard allegedly grew frustrated with not being able to talk to female staff members.

Richard then began to threaten physical violence against those answering the phone.

Bond has not been set.