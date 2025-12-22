Man arrested for placing a hidden camera on rental property in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after receiving a report of a hidden camera located in a short-term rental property in Lafayette County.
According to the department, after an investigation was conducted on the scene, 58-year-old Charles Collier of Oxford was asked to speak with investigators about the incident.
Collier was arrested and charged with Violation of Privacy.
Bond was set at $75,000.