Man arrested for placing a hidden camera on rental property in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after receiving a report of a hidden camera located in a short-term rental property in Lafayette County.

According to the department, after an investigation was conducted on the scene, 58-year-old Charles Collier of Oxford was asked to speak with investigators about the incident.

Collier was arrested and charged with Violation of Privacy.

Bond was set at $75,000.

