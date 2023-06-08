Man arrested for reportedly breaking into churches, stealing robes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wearing a church robe and claiming to be Jesus was accused of breaking into two churches.

27-year-old Deshon O’Neal was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of disorderly conduct.

Columbus police said officers were called to a hotel about a suspicious man on June 6.

O’Neal was reportedly wearing a white robe with several others on a fence behind him.

CPD said O’Neal admitted to stealing the robes. He then allegedly told officers his name was Jesus and he broke into the churches for religious reasons.

He later told investigators his name.

O’Neal was accused of burglarizing Our Savior Lutheran Church and Church of Christ of Columbus.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter