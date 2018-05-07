Man arrested in connection to December burglary

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE)- The Clay County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested and charged Brian Boggs, 42, of Houston with Burglary of a Dwelling.

Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the burglary occurred in December in western Clay County.

- Advertisement -

Investigators are in the process of recovering a New England Arms 30-30 Rifle that was stolen from the home and was sold to someone in Chickasaw County.

Boggs is being held in the Clay County Detention Center with a $5,000.00 bond.

His preliminary court in Clay County Justice Court will be June 7th.

The case will be presented to the October term of Grand Jury.