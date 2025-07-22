Man arrested in connection with a shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police made an arrest in connection with a shooting that injured two people.

19-year-old Montrkius Idom was charged with three counts of attempted aggravated assault, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of aggravated assault.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness says the shooting happened this past Thursday, July 17, in the 1600 of West Main Street.

That’s located at a convenience store.

Two people were injured. One was treated and released.

The other victim was flown to a hospital outside the area.

Idom later turned himself in to law enforcement.

