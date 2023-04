LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly person.

Keith Mosby was charged with Vulnerable Person, Felonious Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury.

Mosby’s initial $15,000 bond was revoked due to a previous felony bond.

He is currently in the Lafayette County Detention Center.

