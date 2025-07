Person of interest wanted for various car burglaries in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies are hoping you can help them solve some car burglaries.

Gary Grissom is considered a person of interest in the case.

Sheriff Mike Perkins said the break-ins happened just north of the city limits last month.

Several guns were taken in the burglaries.

If you have any information, you can contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at (62) 773-5881.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.