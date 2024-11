Man arrested in Tupelo for aggravated DUI

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police make an arrest after a person is injured in a crash.

30-year-old Colter Parker was charged with aggravated DUI.

TPD said officers were called to West Jackson Street back on September 21.

The two car accident left the driver of a vehicle seriously injured.

Parker was driving the second vehicle and arrested for misdemeanors.

After more further investigation, Parker’s charge was upgraded.

He was given a $100,000 dollar bond.

