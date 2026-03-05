Man arrested on aggravated assault, kidnapping, and sexual battery in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County deputies arrested a West Point man on some serious charges.

37-year-old James Spratt has been charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, and Sexual Battery.

His bond was set at $60,000.

The case is still open and more charges are possible.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers – That number is 800-530-7151

