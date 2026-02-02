Man arrested on child porn charges in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Aliceville Police Department has made an arrest for Child Pornography Charges.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s App, 41-year-old Roderick Granger was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Child Pornography, Solicitation of Child Pornography, Failure to report, and an Ethics Violation.

Granger was booked into the Pickens County Jail, and bond was set at $1 million.

We have reached out to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Aliceville Police Department for more information on this case, and we will bring you updates as they become available.

