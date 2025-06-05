Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Carroll County Deputies made a drug arrest after a traffic stop in the Jefferson Community.

After reports of a suspicious vehicle, deputies made the stop and initiated a search on Wednesday, June 4.

With the help of a K-9, deputies found felony amounts of both methamphetamine and hydrocodone.

44-year-old Michael Jay Havens of Grenada was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility.

Havens has been charged with two counts of Felony Possession of Controlled Substances.

Havens is at the Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting an initial appearance.

