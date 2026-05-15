Man arrested on several drug charges in Tishomingo Co.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A safety checkpoint ends with one man facing several drug charges.

Jacob Hill, of Paden, is being charged with three counts of Possession of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance and several misdemeanor traffic violations.

According to the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department, deputies set up a safety checkpoint on May 8 at County Road 169 near County Road 166.

Hill, who was driving a Honda Accord, was approaching law enforcement when he allegedly slammed on his brakes and swerved the vehicle halfway off the roadway.

Nearly causing a crash, deputies demanded Hill pull the vehicle towards police and off the roadway.

That’s when Hill allegedly hit a patrol car sitting stationary with blue lights flashing.

Inside the car, deputies found one dosage unit of Oxycodone.

In a near ditch, police found a plastic bag with a baggy inside containing 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 4 grams of suspected cocaine.

Hill was arrested.

His bond was set at $40,000.

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