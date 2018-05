STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police arrest a man they say reportedly exposed himself.

Eddie Parks Jr., 59, was arrested for a felony warrant issued for voyeurism; trespass by “peeping Tom.”

- Advertisement -

Police say the incident allegedly happened at 101 Highway 12 East back on April 24th.

Parks had an initial municipal court appearance Monday and his bond was set at $10,000.