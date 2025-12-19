Man being held without bond after an armed robbery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -A Tupelo man is accused of doing his holiday shopping with his gun instead of his wallet. Now, it looks like he’ll spend Christmas in jail.

William Rousseau is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail on a charge of Armed Robbery.

The investigation began on November 30 when Tupelo Police were called to the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

A Belk employee told officers that a man had taken several items from the store without paying, and when store security approached him, and told him to return to the store, he pulled a gun on them before leaving the scene.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Rousseau.

He was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

A judge ordered him to be held without bond.

