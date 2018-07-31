Man caught on video setting fire at NYC gas station

NYPD / CBS New York
NEW YORK — Police are looking for a man seen on video starting a fire at a New York City gas station, a blaze that seriously injured another man nearby. It was reported around 2 a.m. Monday at a gas station in the borough of Staten Island.
The New York Police Department released video showing a man filling a gas can, then spraying fuel around the pump, setting a piece of paper aflame and using it to ignite the spilled fuel into a blaze that flared up around the gas pumps.
Police say the gas station’s fire extinguisher system put out the flames, but a 21-year-old man suffered internal injuries. He’s hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition.
The NYPD says the man who started the fire arrived in a blue minivan.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.