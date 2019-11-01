Man charged after attempting to break into car

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspected Halloween burglar faces charges in Starkville.

William Hughes, 40, was accused of petit larceny and attempted auto burglary.

On Thursday morning, police received complaints that someone stole an item from outside of a residence on Central Avenue.

Upon further investigation, police also connected Hughes to a car burglary attempt that happened earlier Thursday morning on Lummus Drive.

If you know anything else about Hughes or these incidents call Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.