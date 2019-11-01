Man charged after attempting to break into car

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspected Halloween burglar faces charges in Starkville.
William Hughes, 40, was accused of petit larceny and attempted auto burglary.
- Advertisement -
On Thursday morning, police received complaints that someone stole an item from outside of a residence on Central Avenue.
Upon further investigation, police also connected Hughes to a car burglary attempt that happened earlier Thursday morning on Lummus Drive.
If you know anything else about Hughes or these incidents call Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.