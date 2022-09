TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tippah County man is arrested for allegedly killing his mother.

Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17th.

Robbins was with her son Taylor Wilbanks before going missing according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office.

The US Marshals arrest Wilbanks yesterday in Corinth.

Robbins’ body was found by investigators after Wilbanks’ arrest.