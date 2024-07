Man charged in connection with crash that killed horse in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County deputies made an arrest in a crash that killed a horse.

62-year-old David Poss was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The crash happened on Waverly Road last week.

Investigators say Poss was driving a red truck.

Tips from the community led deputies to Poss and the pick-up, which was hidden.

He remains in the Clay County jail.

