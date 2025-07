Police make an arrest after a shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police made an arrest after a shooting on July 9 in a north side neighborhood.

The gunfire happened in the 1200 block of 20th Street North, at about 9:35 am.

A CPD spokesperson said no one was injured.

We were told several cars were damaged by bullets.

An arrest was made.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

