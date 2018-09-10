Man charged with murder after burn victim dies

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The man accused of lighting another man on fire last week now faces a murder charge.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask, confirms Randy Solomakos, 26, is charged with murder.

- Advertisement -

Charles Burns passed away from injuries sustained last week after Sheriff Mask says Solomakos allegedly poured gasoline on the victim’s feet and arms, lit a piece of paper and then threw it on the victim at a home in the College Hill Community.

Laura Rodgers is also allegedly involved.

She’s charged with Aggravated Assault and her bond is set at $100,000.

Solomakos has a bond set at $1 million.

The victim were told was also battling cancer.