Man Charged in Oxford Shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Arkansas man is facing charges in Oxford after a weekend shooting that left a woman injured.

Derek Jones, 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence aggravated assault.

Officers responded to a shooting around 9:45pm Saturday behind a business on Highway 314. They found a female victim. She was treated by paramedics then airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Jones was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. He remains in custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance.