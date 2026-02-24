Man charged with 5 counts of auto burglary in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges across multiple agencies for an alleged string of auto burglaries.

Garry Grissom has been charged with five counts of auto burglary in Winston County.

According to the Winston County Sheriff’s Department, the crimes happened both in the County and the city of Louisville.

Grissom also faces additional charges with the Louisville Police and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

His bond was set at $25,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.