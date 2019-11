CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to an aggravated assault charge.

Jerome Cooper, 63, was arrested this past Saturday.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said his deputies and West Point police went to a home on Section Road to investigate.

There was an argument and then there was a gunshot.

No one was injured.

Scott says West Point PD has taken over the investigation.

The police department has not released any information about the incident.