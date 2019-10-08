Man charged with aggravated assault after fight breaks out in front of Oxford restaurant

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday morning brawl landed a Batesville man in jail.
Johnny James faced an aggravated assault charge.
Oxford PD got a 911 call around 1:25 Sunday morning about a fight. A scuffle broke out between a group of men on North Lamar Boulevard in front of a restaurant.
Once officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds on his leg and chest.
The suspect ran off, but was captured a short time later.
The suspect was booked into the Lafayette County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.