Man charged with aggravated assault in connection to West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured and another is in jail after a shooting in West Point.

20-year-old J’Kobe Warren was charged with aggravated assault.

Police Chief Avery Cook said the shooting happened Wednesday night at Marston Courts, just off East Brame Avenue.

The victim had minor injuries.

No details surrounding what led up to the shooting have been released, as West Point police continue to investigate.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter