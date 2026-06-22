Man charged with embezzlement in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A complaint from a discount store ends with a Corinth man in handcuffs.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when they received a report of more than $4,000 worth of money and merchandise missing from one of the county’s Dollar General stores.

That investigation led them to an employee.

Deputies arrested Joshua Dean Leon of Corinth and charged him with embezzlement.

Leon’s bond has been set at $10,000.

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