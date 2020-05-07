Man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting of Tupelo High School senior

The man accused of killing a Tupelo teen is now charged with first degree murder.

Jacquez Calvert, 20, was charged Thursday morning during an initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court.

- Advertisement -

The deadly shooting happened just before nine Tuesday night on North Broadway in Tupelo. Dreshawn Williams, 18, was pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center.

Witnesses said that Williams was in an argument with several men and was shot as he was walking away.

Williams was set to graduate from Tupelo High Wednesday.

Calvert was held without bond.