LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was accused of murder after a woman was found shot at a Lafayette County home.

Jimmy Hester, 76, was charged with murder.

Lafayette County deputies were called to a house Friday on County Road 371 for domestic disturbance and gunshots.

Hester is currently in Lafayette County Detention Center and will appear in court Monday.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the name of the victim or Hester’s mugshot at this time.