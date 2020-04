STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police officers charged an 18-year-old with a sex crime.

Dontavious Lucious was charged with sexual battery.

Starkville officers said the alleged incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers also ask anyone who has information on the incident to call Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

Tips can also be reported anonymously on the department’s website.