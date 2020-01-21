Man claims he was assaulted by Antonio Brown and his trainer

Police on Tuesday afternoon surrounded the Hollywood, Florida, home of free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. A man claims that he was assaulted by Brown and Brown’s trainer, police told CBS Miami. The extent of the victim’s injuries weren’t immediately released.

The trainer, who police identified as Glen Holt, is currently in police custody for burglary with battery. Attempts to “make contact” with Brown were “unsuccessful”; he is not in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Brown had previously worked with the police department’s youth football team, but they cut ties with him earlier this month after a confrontation between officers and the mother of his three children. The former New England Patriots player posted video of himself yelling at police and the woman. Police has responded to that incident on a call for domestic disturbance.

In September, Brown was released from the Patriots — who appeared in only one game for the team — after he was accused of sexual assault in a federal lawsuit. He was also dropped by Nike as a result of the accusation.

Also a former Pittsburgh Steeler, Brown began the 2019 NFL season as a member of the Oakland Raiders, but after a series of on and off-field incidents, including a protracted fight over being allowed to use his old helmet during games, he was released before the regular season began.