Man convicted of attempted murder for Cracker Barrel shooting sentenced

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man who shot a Columbus Cracker Barrel manager will spend 30 years in prison.

Robert Beck was sentenced for the attempted murder charge Friday morning. Prosecutors dropped the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge from his indictment.

Beck got into an argument with his girlfriend inside the restaurant in June 2018.

Coworkers stepped in to help the woman and that’s when the manager was shot multiple times.

Beck and the victim took the stand Friday.

Prosecutors are happy with the outcome.

“I think the judge took in consideration all the facts in the law, and he sentenced him based on the fact that not only did he shoot someone several times, but he also did it in a public place during the middle of the day,” said district attorney Scott Colom.

The victim has recovered from his wounds.

Beck’s 30-year sentence started Friday.