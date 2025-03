Man dead after a fatal house fire in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man is dead after fire destroys his home.

Coroner Alvin Carter said 56-year-old Lou Thomas Quinn died at the scene.

The blaze happened on Waide Road, just before 2 p.m., on Tuesday, March 4.

Volunteer firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Sheriff Eddie Scott told WCBI his deputies and the state fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Quinn is being sent for an autopsy.

