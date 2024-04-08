Man dies after vehicle crash in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A man died after a vehicle crash in Oxford.

The Oxford Police Department received a call on Saturday around 2 p.m. about a wreck on Hwy 6.

The incident happened eastbound at the Chucky Mullins Drive Bridge.

Officers, along with the Oxford Fire Department and EMS, arrived and found a 1997 Ford F-150 upside down but the driver of the vehicle was already deceased.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

At this time, the name of the victim has not been released.

