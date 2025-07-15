Man dies from skid steer accident in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was killed in a workplace accident in West Point.

The incident happened at PLUM Creek Environmental, on Industrial Access Road, just before 9 am.

Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter said it appears 21-year-old Tyquavious McMillian was helping someone with a skid steer and put his hand inside the machinery.

This knocked the skid steer in gear, and it ran over McMillian.

The Aberdeen man died at the scene.

West Point police, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Clay County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

