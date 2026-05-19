Residents head to the polls for the 2026 Alabama Primary Elections

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabamians are headed to the polls today for the 2026 primary elections.

The election will determine each party’s nominees for the November general election.

Several major primary races on the ballot include the Governor, U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State.

Voters will also be deciding on two constitutional amendments.

Amendment 1 proposes that a judge can deny bail for suspects who shoot or discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling or other space.

This would also include denying bond for any solicitation, attempt, or conspiracy to commit murder.

Amendment 2 proposes to protect a district attorney’s pay while they are serving their current term in office.

Currently, DAs are elected, and lawmakers have the power to potentially lower their salaries during their time of service.

This amendment would protect their salary from being cut until their term ends.

Some Alabamians will also see sheriff and superintendent races on the ballot.

Locally, Pickens County voters will be deciding whether to approve ambulance service funding.

Polls will be open until 7 pm tonight.

Alabama voters must present a valid ID

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.