Man faces over 2 dozen auto burglary charges

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Oktibbeha County Deputies say a Starkville man had a busy weekend and is facing more than two dozen charges.

Jonathan Emerson, 24, is charged with 25 counts of auto burglary, as of now.

Investigators say he hit several apartment complexes with unlocked vehicles.

Evidence from some of the burglaries was found after Emerson was pulled over and arrested by Starkville Police on drug charges.

Deputies say electronics, a gun and money were all taken in the thefts.

Sheriff Steve Gladney warns people to continue to lock their cars because others could break into their vehicles.

Right now, Emerson’s bond is set at over $625,000.