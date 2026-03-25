Man wanted for allegedly selling drugs in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is wanted by multiple agencies for allegedly selling drugs.

Anthony Roland of Columbus is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S Marshals Service on two counts of Sale of Cocaine.

55-year-old Roland also goes by “Cackalie” or “Cack.”

If you have any information on where Roland is, contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the P3Tips App.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

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