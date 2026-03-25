Teenager in custody after a shooting leaves one injured in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Verona Police arrested a teenager in connection with a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Police were called to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Tall Oaks off of Mattox Road around 2:20 on Tuesday afternoon.

When they got there, several people ran from the area.

Officers found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

They detained two people at the scene.

After questioning them and others, they arrested a 17-year-old as the suspected shooter.

Their charges have not been released.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.