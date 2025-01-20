Man faces multiple charges after a pursuit in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A man in Clay County now faces a slew of charges after a police pursuit rolls through a cemetery.

26-year-old Jaylen Saul is in the Clay County Jail.

Just to name of few of the charges, he’s facing Felony Fleeing, Desecration of Cemeteries, Simple Assault by Threat, and Aggravated Assault on a law enforcement officer.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said his deputies were asked to assist in the pursuit this past Saturday.

Saul iss accused of damaging several graves in Greenwood Cemetery, which is just off Cromwell Street.

Scott tells WCBI that Saul allegedly elbowed a jailer, promoting the aggravated assault charge.

