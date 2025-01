Man faces multiple child sex crime charges in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man is facing nearly two dozen child sex crimes.

56-year-old Michael Eugene Red was charged with 20 counts of sexual battery.

Monroe County deputies arrested Red earlier this week.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said these are initial charges and the investigation is ongoing.

Red remains in the Monroe County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

