Man faces several charges after a domestic violence in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Domestic Violence call leads to several charges against a Clay County man.

On Tuesday, Clay County deputies were called to North Beasley Road for a reported domestic violence incident.

They report that Christopher McKinney had thrown something at his girlfriend’s windshield, causing damage to the vehicle and putting the victim in fear for her safety.

They found McKinney hiding in a closet in the home and arrested him for Simple Assault – Domestic Violence.

During his arrest, they reportedly found about 15 grams of meth on McKinney.

They secured a search warrant for the home and reportedly found drug paraphernalia.

McKinney was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a number of misdemeanors.

