Man faces several charges after hit-and-run in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man faces serious charges after a reported hit-and-run that left another man dead.

Treon Deon Patterson has been charged with Aggravated DUI where Death Occurred and Leaving the Scene of an Accident where Death Occurred.

The charges stem from an early morning incident on November 30.

Shomorri Rashawn Mason of Macon was walking on Macon-Lynn Creek Road in Noxubee County when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver reportedly left the scene.

Mason died from his injuries.

The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Treon Patterson.

Patterson later turned himself in.

He is currently out on a $500,000 bond.

