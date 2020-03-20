Man facing 17 charges in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing a slew of charges in Lowndes County.

He’s also accused of shooting and killing a dog.

21-year-old Jamod Deloach was charged with 11 counts of burglary and larceny of a dwelling, two counts of burglary of a commercial building, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm, one county of aggravated animal cruelty.

Investigators believed the break-ins happened between July 2019 and March of this year.

A tip helped deputies connect Deloach to a January burglary where the homeowner’s dog was killed during the crime.

He’s also accused of robbing Tractor Supply Company in Columbus.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Deloach was arrested last week. Investigators released information about the case today.

Lowndes County is working with law enforcement in Columbus, West Point and Clay County to determine if Deloach connected to crimes in those communities.