Man facing charges after a pursuit in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – A Starkville man is facing charges after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit through Oktibbeha County yesterday afternoon.

According to the Starkville Police Department, at 3:23 pm on January 22, officers attempted a traffic stop on Hospital Road.

The driver refused to stop, and officers, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, pursued the vehicle.

The pursuit ended on Peaceful Valley Lane, where the driver ran away.

The driver, 25-year-old Mario Turnipseed of Starkville, was later arrested.

Turnipseed was charged with felony fleeing and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

