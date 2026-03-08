SPD is investigating a string of car burglaries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Officers said most of the incidents happened at Lakeside Place Apartments and in the cross gates subdivision.

In all, eighteen auto burglaries and two stolen vehicles were reported. one of the cars was recovered shortly after it was taken.

Police said none of the vehicles showed signs of forced entry.

The department is reminding drivers to follow the “9 p-m routine”—lock your vehicles, remove firearms and other valuables, and never leave keys or key fobs inside.

Residents can also register their home security cameras with the city’s community connect program to help with investigations.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.